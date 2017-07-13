Lady Gaga Postpones Las Vegas Dive Bar Show

Lady Gaga has postponed a Las Vegas stop on her ongoing Dive Bar tour. The show would have been the first of her newly re-launched small venue tour, during which each venue is announced just hours before. “Unfortunately Lady Gaga needs to postpone the first stop of the 2017 Bud Light Dive Bar Tour this week in Las Vegas,” reads a statement to Billboard. “She’s deep in rehearsals for her world tour and is working to reschedule a new date as soon as possible. She can’t wait to see all of you soon.” The tour’s co-presenter Bud Light adds: “We fully support our friend Lady Gaga in this process, and will work with her and her team to reschedule the show at a better time. We’ll be sure to follow up as soon as we have the new date and look forward to seeing you on the road soon.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «