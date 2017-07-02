Lady Gaga Set To Resume Dive Bar Tour

Lady Gaga has announced the return of the Bud Light Dive Bar Tour, promising that the tour will be even more intimate this time around. Gaga will make a Dive Bar stop on July 13 in Las Vegas before she heads out on the 60-date Joanne World Tour. After that, two new yet-to-be-named artists will take over the Dive Bar tour, which will make stops in in Los Angeles on July 26 and New Orleans on August 30. “All the time, I think about how I started out in my career, and I was just playing in bars downtown in New York — and you miss that, you know?” Gaga told Billboard. “It’s a very wonderful, intimate connection that you get to make with the audience.” “But this time around for the Dive Bar Tour, I intend for it to be even more intimate than it was the last time. I really want to break the songs down and talk to the audience even more and just, you know, sing the hell out of my songs.” “We’re thrilled to be teaming up with our friend Lady Gaga once again and we’re excited to bring two new musician friends on the tour with us this summer to take the tour to the next level and engage consumers everywhere,” Bud Light vice president Andy Goeler said in a press release announcing the Dive Bar Tour’s return. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «