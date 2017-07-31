Lady Gaga Subpoenaed In Kesha Lawsuit

Lady Gaga has been subpoenaed in Dr. Luke’s ongoing defamation case against Kesha because she has relevant information, according to a statement by Dr. Luke’s representative. Dr. Luke’s legal team have accused Gaga of “spreading negative messages” and that she has joined what they describe as Kesha’s “smear campaign” against the producer. Gaga hit back at Dr. Luke and his team after being slapped with the accusations. “As Lady Gaga’s legal team will present to the court, she has provided all of the relevant information in her possession and is at most an ancillary witness in this process,” Gaga’s representative shared in a statement. “Dr. Luke’s team is attempting to manipulate the truth and draw press attention to their case by exaggerating Lady Gaga’s role and falsely accusing her of dodging reasonable requests.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «