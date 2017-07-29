LeAnn Rimes Tops Dance Club Songs Chart

LeAnn Rimes has taken over the top spot on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart with her track “LovE Is LovE Is LovE.” The song is her second No. 1 this year, following “Long Live Love” in March. She also topped the chart with “What I Cannot Change” in 2009. Although originally a pure pop tune, “LovE Is LovE Is LovE” was transformed for clubs via remixes from Dave Aude, Mauro Mozart and Drew G, among others. “It is such an honor to have the DJs, clubs and fans welcoming me this way. I have loved and will always love club and dance music. When ‘Long Live Love’ went to No. 1, it was extremely exciting, but to have ‘LovE Is LovE Is LovE’ go No. 1, well, it brings out so many emotions in me. The message of supporting across-the-board global equality is dear to me and I know to so many others in the club world,” she tells Billboard. “A big thank you to the remixers for always bringing out a fresh viewpoint to my songs. It was very fun and intense to re-record my vocals at different tempos for the remixes.” “LovE Is LovE Is LovE” is taken off of her latest album, Remnants. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «