Lee Ann Womack Set For Cayamo Cruise

Lee Ann Womack will perform as part of the 11th annual Cayamo Cruise. Womack will join John Prine, Richard Thompson, Brandi Carlile, Patty Griffin, Paul Thorn, Shawn Mullins and Hayes Carll. Also set to take part are John Fullbright, roots duo Drew & Ellie Holcomb, rock act Band of Heathens, and blues singer Charley Crockett. In total, there are 24 artists who have been announced, including Aaron Lee Tasjan, Brent Cobb, the Cactus Blossoms and the McCrary Sisters. Buddy Miller, a Cayamo regular, will also make a return appearance. The weeklong Cayamo Cruise takes place February 4th to 11th, 2018, sailing from New Orleans to Cozumel, Mexico and Harvest Caye, Belize. Cayamo is run and operated by the Sixthman cruise company that also hosts cruises rock and blues cruises with the likes of KISS and Kid Rock. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «