Lee Ann Womack To Help Honor Jerry Lee Lewis

Lee An Womack will join Chris Stapleton for a live tribute to the music of Jerry Lee Lewis at next month's Skyville Live concert series. More guests for the tribute concert are expected to be announced soon. According to the show's creator Wally Wilson, Lewis himself will be in attendance. "Jerry Lee Lewis is an American treasure and we're beyond thrilled to welcome him to Skyville Live," he said in a statement. "We have some truly amazing artists lined up to play alongside and salute this living legend." The concert will be filmed in Nashville on August 24th, with an online broadcast following sometime thereafter. Previous episodes of Skyville Live have been anchored by Emmylou Harris, ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, Dr. John and Melissa Etheridge.