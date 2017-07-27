Madonna Appears At Leonardo DiCaprio’s St. Tropez Fundraiser

Madonna gave a surprise guest performance at Leonardo DiCaprio’s recent fundraiser event in St. Tropez, France. The charity auction has raised over $30 million in its four years and benefits the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation. During her performance, Madge offered up a selection of her biggest hits. She later shared a video via Instagram and noted: “Such an honor to be here supporting Leo’s foundation and doing what we can to save Planet Earth!” Speaking at the event, DiCaprio shared: “The health of our planet is grave – this crisis is real. What we seem to lose sight of is that we are part of nature, in fact we depend on nature for our very survival. Our natural systems sustain us with all that is necessary for life – such as ample food, clean air and drinkable water.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «