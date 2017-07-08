Madonna Hospital Wing In Malawi Set To Open

Madonna says the children’s wing at Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care, located at the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in the city of Blantyre, a hospital in Malawi she has been building for two years, completed its first surgery last week and will officially open July 11. “When you look into the eyes of children in need, wherever they may be, a human being wants to do anything and everything they can to help, and on my first visit to Malawi, I made a commitment that I would do just that,” Madonna said. “I’d like to thank everyone who has joined me on this unbelievable journey. What started out as a dream for Malawi and her children has become a reality, and we couldn’t have done it without your support,” she added. The children’s unit includes three operating rooms dedicated to children’s surgery, a day clinic and a 45-bed ward. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «