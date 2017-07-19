Madonna Puts A Stop To Underwear And Tupac Letter Auctions

Madonna has succeeded in stopping an auction for a number of her personal items, including a pair of her previously worn underwear, a letter that her former boyfriend Tupac Shakur sent her from prison, and a hairbrush containing her hair. She had sought an emergency court order saying she was “shocked to learn” of the planned online auction of the Tupac letter and had no idea it was no longer in her possession. Manhattan state Supreme Court Judge Gerald Leibovitz ordered Gotta Have It! Collectibles to pull 22 items from its rock-and-roll-themed auction. “The fact that I have attained celebrity status as a result of success in my career does not obviate my right to maintain my privacy, including with regard to highly personal items,” Madonna said in court papers. “I understand that my DNA could be extracted from a piece of my hair. It is outrageous and grossly offensive that my DNA could be auctioned for sale to the general public.” Court papers said the Tupac letter was expected to fetch up to $400,000. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «