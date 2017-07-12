Man Arrested For Threatening To Attack Ariana Grande Concert

Authorities in Costa Rica have allegedly arrested a 22 year old Columbian man who made threats of attacking fans at a show by Ariana Grande. Grande appeared in the Costa Rican city of Alajuela on Sunday and the man’s threats come shortly after the deadly terror attack at her May concert in Manchester, UK. News of the possible attack was revelaed by Head Investigator Walter Espinoza. He revealed that the man had displayed several threatening messages in Arabic to friends and family members. Thus far he has only been identified by his surname, which is Caicedo Lopez. Grande also made headlines last week when she paid tribute to the youngest victim of the terror attack at her show in Manchester, UK. For the tribute she hit Instagram to pay tribute to Saffie Rose Roussos, who lost her life during the attack on May 22. The tribute came in celebration of what would have been Saffie’s ninth birthday. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «