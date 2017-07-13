Manchester City Council Makes Ariana Grande An Honorary Citizen

Manchester city officials have made Ariana Grande an honorary citizen. Manchester City Council Leader Richard Leese initially proposed the move, describing Grande as “a young American woman for whom it would have been understandable if she never wanted to see this place again.” “It would have been understandable if [Grande] had never wanted to see this place again,” Leese said. “But she determined she would not to perform again until she had returned to Manchester. In doing so she brought comfort to thousands, she raised millions for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund. [That’s why] I propose Ariana Grande is made the first honorary citizen of the city of Manchester.” Other council officials unanimously voted to pass the proposal. Bomber Salman Abedi killed 22 people on May 22 when he detonated a bomb at the Manchester Arena at the end of a concert by Grande. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «