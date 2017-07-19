Mariah Carey TV Series Heading To Starz

A new drama series based on the life of Mariah Carey is coming to Starz. According to reports, Carey herself will be attached to the project. Deadline reports that Carey will executive produce along with her manager Stella Bulochnikov and Brett Ratner. The series, which is currently untitled, features a script penned by Nina Colman, who will also serve as the show runner. “The scripted drama will entail the trajectory of an aspiring “bi-racial 16-year-old girl” who fights against obstacles within her home to eventually become a household name,” Deadline reports. “The show will take place in the late 80s in New York City.” Carey will guest alongside Lionel Richie on the rescheduled All The Hits Tour, which kicks off July 21 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «