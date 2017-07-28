Michael Jackson Estate Ordered To Pay $9.4 Million To Quincy Jones

Though he originally sought $30 million, Quincy Jones has been awarded a sum of $9.4 million in a trial against the late Michael Jackson’s estate. Jones, who produced Jackson’s Off The Wall, Thriller, and Bad, claimed he was cheated out of royalties after Jackson’s 2009 death. “As an artist, maintaining the vision and integrity of one’s creation is of paramount importance. I, along with the team I assembled with Michael, took great care and purpose in creating these albums, and it has always given me a great sense of pride and comfort that three decades after they were originally recorded, these songs are still being played in every corner of the world,” Jones said in a statement. Following the verdict, Howard Weitzman and Zia Modabber, attorneys for the estate of Michael Jackson, said Jones should not have received the sum. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «