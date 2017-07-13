Michael Jackson Halloween Special Headed To CBS

A new Michael Jackson Halloween special is headed to CBS. The special, titled Michael Jackson’s Halloween, will come in collaboration between the icon’s estate and CBS. It will be an hour-long animated special that will bring the “Thriller” legend’s music to the screen with plenty of spooky surprises. The plot will surround two millennials, Vincent (Lucas Till) and Victoria (Kiersey Clemons), who accidentally meet on Halloween night. They are soon joined by a dog named Ichabod and find themselves at the mysterious This Place Hotel located at none other than 777 Jackson Street. The King of Pop’s estate shared a still from the special via Instagram and noted: “There’s a new animated special coming to TV this fall – Michael Jackson’s Halloween. More details will be announced in the coming weeks.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «