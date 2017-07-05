Natalie Maines Files For Divorce

Dixie Chicks member Natalie Maines has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband. She and Adrian Pasdar submitted paperwork citing “irreconcilable differences,” but sources report that the decision was mutual and the split amicable. Pasdar is an actor who has appeared on various shows including Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Judging Amy and Heroes. The pair have been married for 17 years and met at the wedding of her Dixie Chicks bandmate Emily Robinson Strayer. The pair have two children together– Jackson, was born in March of 2001 and another son, Beckett, followed in July of 2004. Maines is reportedly asking for joint custody of her two sons. The pair tied the knot in Las Vegas following a Dixie Chicks show and reportedly won almost $800 at a Casino after their wedding. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «