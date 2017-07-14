Nile Rodgers Continuing Work On George Michael Tracks

Nile Rodgers is currently in the studio working on tracks featuring the late George Michael in the hope that they will receive a posthumous release. Rodgers revealed on Twitter earlier this week that he was continuing production of the tracks. He posted a picture of himself in Los Angeles’ Village Studios which he captioned, “#georgemichael vocals are so hot the faders burned our hands.” “I didn’t want to send it (the music) to him. I had too much respect to send it to the record company,” Rodgers said in a recent interview. “So he said ‘I will call you on Christmas.’ I flew back home Christmas Eve. Christmas, I’m sitting in the movie theater waiting for his call back and an alert comes across the screen, George Michael found dead. Unreal.” Asked by another fan when new material would be released he tweeted, “I don’t control that. I just make the music. But I love it and he sounds unreal.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «