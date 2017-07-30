Norah Jones Announces New York Residency

Norah Jones has confirmed plans for a five-night residency in New York City. The shows will be held at the Greenwich Village venue Le Poisson Rouge and will take place between September 10 and 14. The venue’s owner David Handler noted that Jones will be a welcome addition to the forward thinking programming. “The idea is to push the popular palette as far and often as possible,” said Handler in a statement. Co-owner Brice Rosenbloom booked one of Jones’ first residencies in the city and added: “When she first started her Wednesday night shows, there were maybe a dozen people in the room,” he said. “By the time she finished, the room was packed every night . . . We’re very artist-friendly, and a lot of the artists she works with prefer playing at Le Poisson Rouge for our sound and the fact the venue is run by artists,” Rosenbloom said. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «