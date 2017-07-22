Original Foreigner Members Reunite At New York Show

Four of the five surviving original members of Foreigner recently reunited for one night at the Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre in Wantagh, New York. Singer Lou Gramm, keyboardist Al Greenwood and multi-instrumentalist Ian McDonald joined Mick Jones and the band’s current lineup for a three-song encore. The reunited group performed “Long, Long Way From Home,” “I Want to Know What Love Is” and “Hot Blooded.” “It was great to have Lou, Al and Ian join us on stage last night, and certainly brought back some special memories,” Jones declared in a press statement. “All the original guys are out there playing live shows and working on studio projects. A performance by the entire original band for a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction next year would be a great way to cap off our 40th Anniversary celebrations.” This marked the first time Jones, Gramm, Greenwood and McDonald had shared a stage since 1980. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «