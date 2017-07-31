Paul McCartney Has Written A Song About Trump

Paul McCartney has revealed that he has penned a song about Donald Trump. He made the revelation during an appearance at the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts, a music and arts college he helped found in 1995. When asked if had written about the US political situation he responded “sometimes the situation in the world is so crazy that you’ve got to address it.” He held short of saying whether the song was overtly critical of Trump but he has previously accused Trump of unleashing “the ugly side of America.” “He’s unleashed the ugly side of America. People feel like they have got a free pass to be, if not violent, at least antagonistic towards people of a different colour or a different race”, he told the Daily Telegraph. “I think we all thought we’d got past that a long time ago.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «