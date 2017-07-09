Paul McCartney Talks Touring

Paul McCartney has opened up about his forthcoming tour. This week he kicks off the North American leg of his ongoing One by One tour and says that even at the age of 75, he still feels as connected to his audience as ever. “The truth is that when I do the show, I feel like I’m kind of talking to someone like me in the audience,” he tells Rolling Stone. “So I’m relating to the people. And when I’m playing, I’m imagining it’s me listening to this band, this guy. People have said in reviews that even though we’re playing in a great big arena, there’s a very intimate quality about it with the screens we use and the way we use them. Even though you’re at the back of the hall, we try and bring the intimacy to you. So, like I say, it’s me, one-on-one, with every member of the audience.” He adds that he and his band have never had too much trouble preparing for a show: “We do our preparations and we’ve done a soundcheck before we do the evening show. So we’re nearly in the headspace. But once you get in front of the audience, you’re there. You’re in the zone. So that, even if you’re finding it difficult, that makes it easy. There’s nowhere else to go. You’re there, and you better just … You gotta do your best. So yeah, it’s not too hard.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «