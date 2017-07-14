Pepsi Shuts Down Rumors Of Britney Spears Super Bowl Performance

Pepsi has officially rejected rumors that Britney Spears may be the headlining performer at the next NFL Super Bowl. The rumor was shut down by Justin Roman, Pepsi sports marketing director, at the VenuesNow Conference in Los Angeles on Wednesday. He opened up about the persistent rumor after a question from MAC Presents president Marcie Allen: “I can tell you it’s not Britney,” he replied, according to a tweet from MAC Presents’ Andrew Hampp. “That rumor happens at this time every year.” He also spoke on what ultimately informs their decision on the featured artist: “It’s one of those cases where you look at the small set of the people that could pull that kind of a show off,” he said. “Sets up in seven minutes, it’s a 12-minute show, and they have to break it all down again in seven minutes. In those 12 minutes of the show, someone has to deliver power, punch, performance, singing, lights…. who has the reach, the social following, the album sales, who’s trending, who’s in cycle?” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «