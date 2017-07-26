Peter Frampton Storms Offstage In Minnesota

Peter Frampton left the stage during a show at the Treasure Island Casino in Red Wing, Minnesota after he became agitated when his video screens showed a fan in the crowd. He also attempted to take a camera from a cameraman when he left the stage. “I was frustrated because I felt we had completely lost control of this special moment in the show,” Frampton said in a statement following the incident. “I overreacted and tried to take the camera from the cameraman and left the stage to talk to the director. I reacted passionately because I care very much about giving you the best show we can possibly give every night. Once again, I sincerely apologize for my overreaction and look forward to seeing you all out on the road some time again soon.” Frampton continued and finished the set after turning the video screens off. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «