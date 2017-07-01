Phil Collins Adds UK Dates

Phil Collins has added a run of new dates in the UK, including two previously postponed shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall, which had to be rescheduled after Collins was injured in a hotel room fall. “I thought I would retire quietly,” he said in a press release. “But thanks to the fans, my family and support from some extraordinary artists I have rediscovered my passion for music and performing. It’s time to do it all again and I’m excited. It just feels right.” “It took just a few moments on stage and singing with the fans to convince me that this was the best idea I’ve had in years. There’s so much love and so much fun. We decided to share that with as many people as we could.” Tour dates: Nov. 22 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena Nov. 24 – Sheffield, Arena Nov. 26 – London, Royal Albert Hall Nov. 27 – London, Royal Albert Hall Nov. 29 – Manchester, Arena Dec. 1 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro Dec. 2 – Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena Dec. 3 – Birmingham, Genting Arena Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «