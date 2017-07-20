Pink Will Shoot A New Music Video Next Week

Pink has revealed that she will be shooting a new music video next week. She made the announcement during a Q&A session with fans on Twitter. When she was asked by one fan “when is the next album coming out,” she revealed that she’s shooting a new video next week. Pink last released The Truth About Love back in 2012. More recently, in April, producer Jack Antonoff was linked to the project when she showed up at one of his shows and teamed up with Stargate and Sia for “Waterfall” and Kenny Chesney on pop-country fusion track “Setting The World On Fire.” In 2014, she teamed up with Canadian singer-songwriter Dallas Green and released an acoustic album under the moniker You+Me, then in 2016 she scored a top 10 hit with her Max Martin-produced anthem “Just Like Fire,” which was attached to Disney’s Alice Through The Looking Glass. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «