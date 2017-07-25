Rascal Flatts Hit No. 1 With ‘Yours If You Want It’

Rascal Flatts’ latest single “Yours If You Want It” has hit No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, marking the 14th time the country trio has accomplished the feat in their career. “Each one of them are very, very special so you remember the ones that go all the way to the top. And we can’t even believe that we had one, let alone this many, and have been able to have a career this long we feel very blessed. I don’t know, it’s one of those things that kind of blow us away every time we stop and think about how far we’ve come and how long we’ve been able to do this and how great the fans have been over the years,” Jay DeMarcus said. “Yours If You Want It” appears on Rascal Flatts’ latest album Back To Us. The song was written by the late Andrew Dorff and Jonathan Singleton. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «
Check Also
Fleetwood Mac To Receive MusiCares Person Of The Year Award
Fleetwood Mac will be honored at the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute, "in recognition of their significant creative accomplishments and their longtime support of a number of charitable causes," including MusiCares, which offers health and human services to the music industry.More »