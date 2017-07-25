Rascal Flatts Hit No. 1 With ‘Yours If You Want It’

Rascal Flatts’ latest single “Yours If You Want It” has hit No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, marking the 14th time the country trio has accomplished the feat in their career. “Each one of them are very, very special so you remember the ones that go all the way to the top. And we can’t even believe that we had one, let alone this many, and have been able to have a career this long we feel very blessed. I don’t know, it’s one of those things that kind of blow us away every time we stop and think about how far we’ve come and how long we’ve been able to do this and how great the fans have been over the years,” Jay DeMarcus said. “Yours If You Want It” appears on Rascal Flatts’ latest album Back To Us. The song was written by the late Andrew Dorff and Jonathan Singleton. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «