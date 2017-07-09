REO Speedwagon Talks Touring With Styx

REO Speedwagon member Kevin Cronin has opened up about the band’s forthcoming tour with Styx. Despite the band’s good relationship, he says that they have had some rough patches and breaks down why they’ve been such tough competitors for years. Speaking of their two bands, he says that they both realized they’d been “adversaries for so many years and none of us really understood why.” He adds: “It was just kind of that our album release schedule seemed to coincide, and it certainly kind of culminated in 1981 when we had Hi Infidelity coming out and they had Paradise Theatre coming out,” Cronin tells Ultimate Classic Rock. “Our records were No. 1 and No. 2 on the Billboard charts for about six months or something. It was crazy. Both albums couldn’t be No. 1, so one of us had to be No. 1 and one of us had to be No. 2, and it just so happened that either Hi Infidelity sold one more copy a week or whatever it was. So there was this kind of perceived competition, which was really just, as Tommy Shaw always says, more of a competition between the record labels. The bands, we were just doing our thing.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «