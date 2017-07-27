Roadcase Royale Announce Debut Album

Heart rocker Nancy Wilson’s side project Roadcase Royale has confirmed that their debut album is set for release this fall. The release is due from Loud and Proud Records in September and reps from the label say they’re thrilled to represent a new sound from legendary artists. “Nancy and Liv are magic together, and the musicianship is outstanding,” said Tom Lipsky, president Loud & Proud Records. “The interesting blend of talents and influences is what makes ROADCASE ROYALE special. Most importantly, there is a fire within this group to do something original, to feed off each other and explore new creative directions. It is exciting to see that kind of passion and drive in artists that have already accomplished so much. We are proud to be their label partners.” Nancy Wilson also spoke of the unique band name, noting: “When I came up with the name ROADCASE ROYALE, it was an interesting symbol to me since the big heavy-duty road cases that our amps drums and guitars travel in are much like the musicians they accompany on the road. Strong and regal looking yet all scuffed up and dented, covered in funny stickers that tell the story of a crazy traveling circus.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «