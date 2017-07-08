Rod Stewart Kicks Off US Tour In Florida

Rod Stewart has kicked off his current tour with a stop in Florida. The run features co-headliner Cyndi Lauper and the pair started things off in Hollywood, Florida. The run will include 18 dates total and will wrap in Houston on August 12. The set included many of Stewart’s most beloved hits including “Maggie Mae,” “Forever Young,” “Have I Told You Lately,” and “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?” The run serves as a mere warm up for Stewart who will take his show to Vegas’ Caesars Palace between August 18 and September 3. Rod Stewart Set List, Hard Rock Live, Hollywood, Florida, 7/6/17 “Infatuation” “Love Train” “Some Guys Have All the Luck” “Tonight’s the Night (Gonna Be Alright)” “You Wear It Well” “Forever Young” “Can’t Stop Me Now” “Young Turks” “Rhythm of My Heart” “Downtown Train” “The First Cut Is the Deepest” “Reason to Believe” “You’re in My Heart (The Final Acclaim)” “Have I Told You Lately” “Maggie May” “Hot Legs” “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” “Enjoy Yourself (It’s Later Than You Think)” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «