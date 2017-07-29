Rod Stewart Paid Kids Travel Expenses For Washington Health Care Protest

Rod Stewart reportedly picked up the travel costs for a number of disabled children who recently traveled to Washington, D.C. to protest the Republican plan to gut health care. Stewart reportedly heard news of one family making the trip from Baton Rouge on a chartered bus and reached out to see how he could lend a hand. “I’ve just seen something on CNN that’s heartbreaking. It was a group of families with severely disabled children who are driving to Washington to confront about health care cuts. See if you can find out who they are,” CNN reports Stewart wrote to his manager. “I’d like to help in some way.” “Some of you may know that I live in America and pay my taxes here. I’m neither a Democrat nor a Republican, but I am a father,” he added. The trip was set to cost $30,000 of which the family had only raised $7,000 before Stewart stepped in. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «
