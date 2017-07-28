Shania Twain Drops ‘Life’s About To Get Good’ Video

Shania Twain has dropped a new visual for her latest single “Life’s About To Get Good.” The new clip, directed by Matthew Cullen, sees Twain transforming her home into a tropical getaway. “I wasn’t just broken, I was shattered / I trusted you so much, you’re all that mattered / You no longer loved me, and I sang like a sad bird / I couldn’t move on and I think you were flattered,” she sings. “I was at home, looking out at the ocean, and I said to myself, ‘Here I am stuck in this past of negativity, but it’s so beautiful out. I’m not in the mood to write a feeling-sorry-for-myself song,'” Twain says of the inspiration for “Life’s About to Get Good.” “You can’t have the good without the bad. And that’s what the song ended up being about.” “Life’s About To Get Good” is the lead single from Twain’s first new album in 15 years, Now. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «