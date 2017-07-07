Shania Twain Reveals Track List For Now

Shania Twain has shared the track listing for her forthcoming new record Now. The new release is set to drop on September 29 and she broke the news via Twitter writing “Feels so great to share with you the full track listing for my new album #ShaniaNOW!” Speaking of the release, she said it has helped her come through some tough times in her life: “It helped me come to terms with a lot of things emotionally,” she told Rolling Stone in February. “It’s sort of like when you finish crying. When you’re done, you’re done and you move on.” Here’s the announced track list for Now: 1. “Swingin’ With My Eyes Closed” 2. “Home Now” 3. “Light of My Life” 4. “Poor Me” 5. “Who’s Gonna Be Your Girl” 6. “More Fun” 7. “I’m Alright” 8. “Let’s Kiss and Make Up” 9. “Where Do You Think You’re Going” 10. “Roll Me on the River” 11. “We Got Something They Don’t” 12. “Because of You” 13. “You Can’t Buy Love” 14. “Life’s About to Get Good” 15. “Soldier” 16. “All in All” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «