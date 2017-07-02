Steve Winwood Talks Greatest Hits Live

Steve Winwood has opened up about his forthcoming Greatest Hits Live release. Speaking with Billboard.com, Winwood explained how he and his bandmates try to bring fresh life to their songs through the live show. “Obviously when I’m playing live shows I’m expected to play a lot of things,” Winwood tells Billboard. “But what I’ve tried to do with the people in the various bands I’ve played with — particularly with the band I’ve been working with the last 10, 15 years or so — is we try and reinvent some of the songs that I’m known for and I’m expected to play. It’s more interesting to us, and we hope it’s more interesting to the listener.” “After a while of collecting these things, I think there’s enough stuff here we can put it out, and it’s quite interesting,” he continues. “I think it’s a bit more than just live versions of what’s on the [studio] records, you know?” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «