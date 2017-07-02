Steven Tyler Set For Starkey Hearing Foundation Awards Gala

Steven Tyler will headline the 17th annual So The World May Hear Awards Gala benefiting Starkey Hearing Foundation. “On behalf of everyone at Starkey Hearing Foundation, we’re honored to host the 17th annual So The World May Hear Awards Gala in Minnesota,” said Bill Austin, co-founder of Starkey Hearing Foundation. “Thanks to the continued support of our fellow humanitarians, we are able to share the life-changing gift of hearing by providing hearing aids and hearing healthcare education to children and adults in the U.S. and more than 100 countries around the world.” Tyler will perform along with The Loving Mary Band, as will Darius Rucker, John Fogerty, Zambian pop singer and philanthropist Portia Clark, America’s Got Talent winner Grace VanderWaal and ARIA. The So The World May Hear Awards Gala will take place on July 16 at the Saint Paul RiverCentre in Saint Paul. Ben Affleck will also be honored for his humanitarian work with the Eastern Congo Initiative. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «