Stevie Nicks Duets With Tom Petty In London

Stevie Nicks hit the stage for a special duet with Tom Petty during a recent show in London. The show took place in the city's legendary Hyde Park and found the pair dusting off their 1981 duet "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around." The tune was written by Nicks and Petty and was inspired partly by her relationship with producer Jimmy Iovine. He spoke on their relationship during a recent radio interview and noted that he initially requested they keep it a secret: "I said if a woman sings an aggressive guy's lyric, it can't miss," said Iovine. "You've got Stevie Nicks singing 'Than make a meal of some bright-eyed kid / You need someone looking after you' – a woman saying that to a man can't miss."