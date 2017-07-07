Styx To Stream Live Show Directly To Hearing Aids

Styx have teamed with the hearing aid firm Oticon to partner for a new live streaming show experience. The partnership will bring Styx’s upcoming tour directly to the ears of users wearing Oticon’s new Opn Internet-connected hearing aids. “We are proud to announce a special alliance with Oticon to present the first live concert to be streamed to fans wearing Oticon Opn hearing aids,” said Tommy Shaw, lead vocalist and guitarist for STYX. “Hearing loss affects fans of all ages and with Oticon’s new technology, we are looking forward to being a part of this historic event!” “This partnership between Oticon and STYX is a match made in sound quality heaven,” said Sheena Oliver, vice president, marketing at Oticon. “The STYX live broadcast is an exciting way to reach Opn wearers who are affected by hearing loss, and also helps to remind people of all ages about the importance of hearing health. Through this event, we will demonstrate how Oticon Opn enables those with hearing loss to rock on and actively participate in all of life’s moments and memories.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «