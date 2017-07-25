Tears For Fears Cancel Remaining Tour Dates

Tears for Fears has postponed the final dates of their recent tour with Hall and Oates. The band has cited a family emergency as the reason for the postponement and have shelved the final four dates of the run. “Tears for Fears regretfully announce the postponement of their last four US tour dates, due to a family emergency. All dates will be rescheduled with details to follow shortly. Please see below dates and venues: Tuesday, July 25 – SAP Center, San Jose, CA (with Daryl Hall & John Oates) Wednesday, July 26 – Santa Barbara Bowl, Santa Barbara, CA (headline) Friday, July 28/Saturday, July 29 – STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA (with Daryl Hall & John Oates).” The shows have also featured guest support from up and coming soul singer Allen Stone. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «