Tim McGraw And Faith Hill Team With Lucky Brand

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have teamed up with Los Angeles-based clothing retailer Lucky Brand to create a limited-edition collection. The new 17-piece line features one-of-a-kind denim styles complete with embroidered accents of McGraw and Hill's lyrics, and vintage tees inspired by throwback concert posters. The line consists of T-shirts, hats, jackets, tote bags, jeans and the "Respect Your Mama" embroidered denim shirt (prices range from $40 for tees to $149 for embroidered denim). "Lucky has a great design team that we have worked very closely with to bring the vision we had for the collection to life," Hill told Billboard. "The collection has a very modern take on a vintage feel, and the clothes incorporate so many elements that reference specific moments on our path in the industry." The new pieces will be available on McGraw and Hill's upcoming 'Soul2Soul' tour.