98 Degrees Planning New Holiday Album & Tour

98 Degrees are back with a new Holiday album and tour in support of it. The hit group has announced that they're making a second Christmas album, a follow-up to their 1999 platinum holiday record This Christmas, Let It Snow, which will be released on October 13. The album will feature 12 new Christmas songs, including the title track, "What Christmas Means To Me," "Little Saint Nick" and "Run Rudolph Run." The full track listing for Let It Snow will be released in the coming weeks. In support of Let It Snow, the group will hit the road. 98 Degrees is heading out on a 31-date holiday tour, which kicks off in Larchwood, Iowa on November 10 and concludes on December 23 in Primm, Nevada.