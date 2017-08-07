Adele Treats London Fire Victims To Movie Night

Adele offered up a special treat this week to the survivors of the devastating fire at the Grenfell Tower housing complex in London earlier this year. The Londoner brought a special private screening of the new Despicable Me 3 for the victims, who had no idea the special treat was headed their way. “It was a complete surprise that Adele was there, and the atmosphere was intimate and warm. She dressed casually and was in the foyer to meet and mingle with the children. All we knew when boarding the fancy coach from the ClementJames Centre, a really great charity in North Kensington that became one of the main hubs of help for the Grenfell Fire victims, was that it was a private screening,” one of the residents tells People. She adds: “Adele is a truly compassionate Londoner and the presence and warmth she expressed towards the children was remarkable. She is a huge inspiration to young girls and to all people in general. She jumped straight in to help others – and not just as a one off. She is continuing her support for the victims of Grenfell so they really do get the help and support they need to get their shattered lives back on the road.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «