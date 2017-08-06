Alicia Keys’ Anniversary Note To Swizz Beatz

Alicia Keys sent a heartwarming note to husband Swizz Beatz on their anniversary. “We’ve been married for 7 years today and I’m like SO excited!!!!!” she wrote on Instagram, along with a throwback photo of their wedding day. “We’re even more in love, more full of potential and more excited about our future. We look at each other with the wonder of a child and I’m in awe of us everyday!” “I’m proud of the love we emanate and share with all we connect with and I can’t wait for every day of the rest of our lives!! Thank you for showing me what love freedom feels like. Here’s to endless blessings, growth, communication and Bliss! #deananniversary #7 #love #loveuniverse.” Keys and Beatz wed in 2010 after about two years of dating. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «
