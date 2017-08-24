Annie Lennox To Receive Global Citizen Award

Annie Lennox will receive the George Harrison Global Citizen Award at Global Citizen Live! “We have so many resources that can be used to make a contribution to transformative change, and it starts with each of us,” Lennox tells Vogue. “I believe that everyone, individually or collectively, can make a difference to the goal of addressing the issue of extreme poverty through the eight entry points of water and sanitation; food and hunger; health; environment; girls and women; education; finance and innovation; and citizenship. I’m very grateful to be able to share and amplify this message, and am truly honored to be part of the ethos of George’s vision, which I endorse with all my heart.” The Global Citizen Festival runs from September 17 to September 23 and is returning to New York City with headliners like Stevie Wonder, Green Day and The Killers announced to perform. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «