Ariana Grande Calls Off Vietnam Show Due To Health

Ariana Grande cited health issues as her reason for canceling her August 23 concert in Vietnam at Ho Chi Minh City's Quan Khu 7 Stadium. "My babes in Vietnam, I apologize from the bottom of my heart but I'm really dealing with some health problems at the moment. I came here to Vietnam, so excited to perform," Grande wrote. "My doctor won't allow me to do the show for you tonight. I'm so so sorry. There is nothing I hate to do more than to do this but I promise to make it up to you in the future. I love you and thank you for understanding." Grande's next tour date is on August 26 in Beijing, China. Her upcoming tour plans also include stops in New Zealand, Australia, Singapore, and Taiwan.