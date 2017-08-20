Ariana Grande Responds To Complaints After South Korea Show

Ariana Grande has responded to accusations that she was “rude” and “disrespectful” during her recent gig in South Korea. Grande performed at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul as part of her ‘Dangerous Woman’ world tour. She had been accused of showing an “indifferent” attitude to her Korean fans, with the show’s promoters Hyundai Card later apologizing in a statement posted to Facebook. Chung Tae-young, the company’s chief executive officer, also wrote on Facebook, saying that Grande “arriving right before the concert and leaving immediately, avoiding the press has left the impression as if the concert itself was mechanical.” “If Korea’s current situation was worrisome, it would be good if she had shown the courage and sincerity she displayed at Manchester. Or it would have been better if she was just honest and canceled the concert.” Grande took to Twitter to respond: “I cherish these shows and these very special times with you. I am enjoying every last moment and am eternally grateful for you. all da time.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «