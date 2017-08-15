Billie Joe Armstrong Blasts White Supremacists

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong has denounced the violence perpetrated by white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend. The punk icon hit Facebook over the weekend blasting the racist group and said that intolerance is one of the things he hates most in the world. “I feel like what happened in Charlottesville goes beyond the point of anger. It makes me sad and desperate. shocked. I f-king hate racism more than anything,” he wrote. “I f*cking hate racism more than anything. music and social justice have always gone hand and hand with me. we wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for ‘the time they are a changing’ .. some people don’t agree. the spirit of green day has always been about rising above oppression. and sticking up for what you believe in and singing it at the top of your lungs,” he added, ending the post with “Nazi punks f*ck off.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «