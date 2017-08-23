Billy Joel Wears Star Of David During New York Concert

Billy Joel took a political stand during the most recent show of his ongoing residency at New York’s Madison Square Garden. In protest of the recent activity by neo-Nazi and white supremacist groups, the rock star donned a yellow Star of David patch, similar to those worn by Jews during the Holocaust. Joel was born Jewish and while not overtly religious, has publically referred to himself as “culturally Jewish.” It was a surprising move for Joel, who has previously discussed his desire to avoid politics in his work: “I try to stay out of politics. I am a private citizen and I have a right to believe in my own political point of view, but I try not to get up on a soapbox and tell people how to think,” he said in June. His daughter Alexa Ray Joel was quick to praise the statement, however, noting: “Now, THIS Is How You Do It,” Alexa Ray, 31, captioned a shot of her dad and his star. “THAT’S MY POP!!! Proud Jewish New Yorker Through & Through!!!!! REPRESENT! STAND STRONG. #HellYES #NewYorkStateOfMind #ProudJew #NewYorkStrong #FightForLoveAndInclusion #DiversityMakesAmericaGreat.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «