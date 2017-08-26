Bob Seger Will Be Final Performer At Palace Of Auburn Hills

Bob Seger will officially close down The Palace Of Auburn Hills. The singer’s September 23 concert will serve as the final ever event at the venue. The venue is shutting down after the Detroit Pistons’ decision to move to downtown Detroit and play in the new Little Caesars Arena. The announcement says that “no decisions or timetable regarding future plans for the building or the property has been made at this time. Given the value and highly desirable location of the property, it is expected that a nubmer of options will be available.” The Seger show, which marks Seger’s 17th at The Palace Of Auburn Hills, is one of only two events remaining on the arena’s schedule. Country couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will play a Soul2Soul show there on September 8. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «
