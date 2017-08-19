Bonnie Tyler To Perform During Solar Eclipse

Bonnie Tyler will perform her 1983 hit “Total Eclipse of the Heart” during the August 2017 solar eclipse onboard Royal Caribbean’s Total Eclipse Cruise. Time reports that the Oasis of the Seas ship will be positioned in the path of totality for the performance, just as the moon moves across the sun. Royal Caribbean’s CEO told Time that Tyler “was a natural choice for this once-in-a-lifetime moment.” “The eclipse of the sun lasts two minutes and 40 minutes, I’m told,” Tyler said. “Unlike my song. It had to be chopped about because it was so long. I never thought it would be played on the radio, in the beginning.” The week-long Total Eclipse Cruise departs from Orlando, Florida for the Caribbean on August 20th. Joe Jonas’ band DNCE will serve as Tyler’s backing band for the unique performance. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «