Brian Wilson Discusses Current Tour

In the midst of his current 50th anniversary tour for Beach Boys’ Pet Sounds, Brian Wilson admits he doesn’t really know how the tour came about. “I honestly don’t know what happened,” he tells Rolling Stone. “I thought I was gonna hang it up. But then I changed my mind. I said, ‘What am I gonna do? Sit around and watch TV? No way!’ Nothin’ was really happening back in L.A., so I figured I might as well go tour. I just said, ‘Well, f**k it, I might as well get off my a** and tour.’ So I got off my a** and toured.” “What can you say about Pet Sounds?” he adds. “It’s a great album, I know, but there are more rock & roll albums than Pet Sounds. Pet Sounds is more of a – uh, what would you call it? It’s kind of an introspective, kind of spiritual record.” Wilson has performed 165 shows in 24 countries, with more dates being added into 2018, in honor of Pet Sounds’ 50th anniversary. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «