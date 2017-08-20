Britney Spears’ …Baby One More Time To Get Vinyl Release

Britney Spears’ debut album …Baby One More Time is set for a special vinyl release in November. The limited run of 2,500 pink and white swirled records will be sold exclusively at Urban Outfitters. Pre-orders for the vinyl release are already underway. Spears also made headlines recently when she offered her support to the Louisiana schools that have been hit hard by the recent flooding in the area. The Kentwood, Louisiana native will donate $1 from every ticket sold at her shows through the end of the year to the schools to aid in their recovery. The donations will be dispersed with help from the Louisiana School Boards Association. The board’s chairman Scott Richards has confirmed that the donations will be put into a fund that will be aimed specifically at the flooding that occurred last summer. Spears reportedly became aware of the flooding after Louisiana first lady Donna Edwards contacted Spears’ mother. Edwards and Spears’ mother are actually close friends and were previously school teachers together in the same Parish of Louisiana where the flooding has occurred. Thus far Brit has offered no statement on the donation. She is currently in the midst of an extended residency in Las Vegas. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «