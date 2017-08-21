Britney Spears Covers Bonnie Raitt’s ‘Something To Talk About’

Britney Spears served up a surprisingly personal rendition of Bonnie Raitt’s signature hit “Something to Talk About.” The cover was part of one of Spears’ Vegas residency performance, but the song is not part of the singer’s usual set list, according to Rolling Stone. The former teen idol, who has faced recent accusations of lip syncing, stopped a performance in her Britney: Piece of Me set of Vegas shows to note that there’s a “lot things going on in the world and stuff,” and reminding fans of her own troubles at the hands of the media. “One minute they tear you down, and that’s really horrible, and the next minute you’re on top of the world, but I’ve never really spoke about it,” Spears said of her own hot-and-cold relationship with pop stardom. “I’m a Southern girl, I’m from Louisiana,” she added. “I’m from the South, and I like to keep it real, so I just want to make sure I keep having you motherf**kers something to talk about.” She then sang “Something to Talk About,” which appeared on Raitt’s 1991 album Luck Of The Draw – her only single to break the top 10 on the main U.S. singles chart. Spears remains at Las Vegas’ Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino for 18 more shows. Her last show is slated for December 31st. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «